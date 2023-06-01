Man wanted after shooting woman in the back in Clarksville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a man who’s accused of shooting a woman in the back at Summit Heights in mid-March.

Police say Khalil Titington, 24, was involved in an aggravated assault on March 18 and has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and vehicle burglary.

The victim was shot in the back and her wounds were considered non-life-threatening, according to police. Detectives believe Titington initially left town but is now back in the Clarksville area.

Police say Titington is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the suspect’s location, you’re asked to contact Detective Alquzweeni at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5366.

“TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591,” police said.

