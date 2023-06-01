Man reportedly shoots, kills neighbor’s dog in Springfield

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Springfield family is mourning the loss of their dog after a neighbor reportedly shot it on Sunday because it was loose on his property.

According to Smokey Barn News, Springfield Police officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Old Greenbrier Pike around 2 p.m. after a man called in an animal complaint and told dispatch that he had “discharged a firearm at a dog that was at large on his property.”

The report states that Manley Hatcher shot the dog, which belonged to a neighbor, Todd Williamson, who lives a short distance away on Eagle Pointe Road. The Williamson house is visible from Hatcher’s property from across the 14th fairway at the Legacy Golf Course.

Police cited both men following the investigation. Hatcher received a citation for the unlawful discharge of a firearm, and Williamson was handed a “dog at large” citation.

Williamson posted a statement regarding the tragic incident on his Facebook page, calling the incident “inexplicable.”

