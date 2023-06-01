Man recalls hearing 20 gunshots at time 4-year-old was killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man living near the scene of a shooting that killed a 4-year-old girl said he heard about 20 gunshots before calling 911.

Metro Police said the girl, Taliyah Frazier, was sitting in the back of a car at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue Tuesday night when the car she was in was shot up. The shooting appears to have targeted, Metro Police said.

Neal Hennessy, who lives nearby, knew the sounds were gunshots, based on the consistent popping sounds.

“There were about 20 shots, it stopped for a brief second and then it started again,” Hennessy said. “What was going through my mind - get everybody in, get everybody behind a wall, get the doors locked and then call it into the police.”

Metro Police have not made any arrests in Frazier’s death. They are interviewing witnesses and the 22-year-old driver of the car that was shot up. Also in the back seat were 2-year-old twin boys.

“It is tragic, there is a problem with gun violence. People resort to gun violence immediately. There’s no arguments, there’s no fighting. You never hear about a fight anymore, it’s straight to gunfire and we got to figure that part out,” Metro Police Chief John Drake said.

Hennessy, who has heard gunshots before around his North Nashville neighborhood, never heard anything like what he heard Tuesday night. He’s hoping for a swift arrest.

“We want to get these guys off the street. Whatever it is, these people are carrying out their private agenda. They’re using our streets as a free fire and that is utterly unacceptable,” Hennessy said.

Anyone with information on the persons responsible for the murder of Taliyah Frazier is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

