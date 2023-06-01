Man injured in Nashville shooting, police say
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was injured in a shooting on Jenkins Street on Wednesday evening, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Officers said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot.
The suspected shooter has not been arrested.
Metro Police originally responded to a shooting call at Interstate 65 North and Rosa Parks Boulevard before discovering the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Jenkins Street.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.