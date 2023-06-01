Man accused of groping teen at Franklin movie theater arrested

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of sexually groping a teen in the restroom of a Franklin movie theater has been arrested, Franklin Police said Tuesday.

Police said Gabriel Ward, 27, of Columbia, is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $20,000 bond after his arrest. Ward is accused of sexually groping a 14-year-old in the men’s restroom at the AMC Thoroughbred 20 Cinema. He has been charged with Class E felony sexual battery.

Police used information from citizen tips to help lead to Ward’s identification. Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Friday.

“No one, especially one of our community’s kids, should be assaulted the way this teen was,” Franklin Police Lt. Charlie Warner said in a news release. “The victim, his parents, and our team are all relieved by the suspect’s quick identification and arrest. We’re beyond thankful for an engaged community who played a big part in helping to make that happen.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.