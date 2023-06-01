Live On The Green concert series won’t return in 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular downtown Nashville concert series will not return in 2023, according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp website.

Live On the Green was a free outdoor concert series at Public Square Park. Crowds gathered in the grassy area of the park to watch performances from local, regional, and national artists, according to the website.

It’s unclear why the concert series has been canceled. WSMV4 reached out to organizers for more information.

