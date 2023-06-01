Indianapolis man gets 30 years for fatal 2020 shooting of mail carrier

Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to...
Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to second-degree murder.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, prosecutors said.

Tony Cushingberry, 24, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in July 2022 to second-degree murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors said Cushingberry was sitting on his porch on April 27, 2020, when he watched postal carrier Angela Summers, 45, of Indianapolis, walk past his home and proceed to the next residence.

According to court records, Cushingberry was upset because his postal deliveries had been suspended due to an aggressive dog at his home.

After Summers walked past his home, prosecutors said Cushingberry “aggressively approached” her on his neighbor’s porch and demanded his mail several times. He continued pursuing Summers while displaying a handgun before he pulled the gun from his waistband and shot her in the chest from several feet away.

Summers collapsed on the porch and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Cushingberry fled the scene and stashed the gun in a nearby residence’s detached garage, but he was later arrested.

“Angela Summers was a beloved family member and public servant, and she should be alive today. She was taken from those who cared for her by the defendant’s evil decision to gun her down while she was simply doing her job,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said Thursday in a news release.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A door-to-door salesman visited a Bellevue neighborhood on Memorial Day.
Late night solicitors show up at Bellevue homes on Memorial Day
Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8...
Investigation continues after 4-year-old killed, 2 injured in Nashville shooting
Metro Police: Targeted shooting at Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue
4-year-old girl dies after ‘targeted’ Nashville shooting, family says
Raising Cane's line
Raising Cane’s officially opens in Nashville
Middle Tennessee man victim of new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Middle Tennessee man falls victim to new credit card fraud on Apple Pay

Latest News

National Donut Day: Nashville Donut shop offering half dozen glazed for 25 cents
National Donut Day: Nashville Donut shop offering half dozen glazed for 25 cents
85-year-old man and mystery jogger help save family from house fire
Summer school starts for MNPS students
Ukrainian officials say a pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv has killed at least three...
Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, including a child
Tennessee Titans punter Brett Kern (6) is seen before their game against the Tampa Bay...
Former Titans punter Brett Kern retires