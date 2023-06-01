How to text 911 in Williamson Co., Brentwood in emergency situations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Williamson County and Brentwood will now have an additional way of contacting 911.

Williamson County Emergency Communications and the City of Brentwood Emergency Communications have launched their collaborative “Text to 911″ system.

The public will be able to send text messages to 911 dispatchers, enabling them to request help when a phone call isn’t possible, according to a press release from Williamson County EMA.

If you’re within the Williamson County limits, you will be able to text 911 in an emergency, the press release states.

“This includes Brentwood, Franklin, Fairview, Nolensville, Thompson’s Station, unincorporated areas of the county, and the entire city of Spring Hill, even limited areas of that city that are outside the Williamson County line.”

Here’s how it works:

Enter the numbers 911 into the “to” field. In the first message, text the location and type of emergency. Text in plain English, without abbreviations or slang. Respond to questions from the 911 dispatcher. Follow instructions the same as a voice call.

The City of Brentwood says that calling 911 is still the fastest way to get help.

“Texting takes longer than talking on the phone, and location tracking technology is not the same with texting 911 as with a phone call. Also, voice calls allow for dispatchers to hear background noise that could provide critical information,” City of Brentwood Emergency Communications Supervisor Kathleen Watkins said.

However, there are situations where someone is unable to make a phone call for help and that’s where texting 911 enters the picture, according to Williamson County Director of Emergency Kristy Borden.

“Text-to-911 is a great resource for people who are deaf or hard of hearing, have a speech disability, or having a medical emergency where they are unable to speak on the phone,” Borden said. “It is also helpful for situations where it may not be safe for someone make a voice call because it would attract attention, such as during a home burglary or domestic violence situation.”

Williamson County EMA also laid out some more instructions and answered some FAQs on texting 911:

If you accidentally send a text to 911, send a reply indicating that you have made a mistake.

Text-to-911 is for use in an emergency only. Promptly answer questions so 911 dispatchers can determine that there is no emergency and you are not in danger.

If you do not receive a text response from 911, contact 911 another way.

As with all text messages, texts to 911 may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all.

You must have mobile phone and wireless carrier that allows you to send and receive text messages for text-to-911 to work.

What if I live in the Maury County side of Spring Hill? Can I also text 911?

All 911 calls made in Spring Hill go to the Williamson County 911 center. As long as you text 911 from within Spring Hill limits, the text should go through.

What happens if I try to text 911 in an area where texting 911 isn’t available?

You will receive an automated reply stating that Text-to-911 is not available in the area, and you will need to reach 911 another way.

Can I send photos or videos via text to the dispatchers?

Photos and videos cannot be sent to 911 centers at this time.

For more information about “Text to 911″ click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.