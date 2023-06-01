Goodlettsville man accused of killing wife, leaving her in pool of blood

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Goodlettsville man is in custody after police accused him of beating his wife to death.

Jeffrey Scott Judge, 33, is charged with homicide.

On May 17, the Goodlettsville Police Department responded to 155 Northcreek Boulevard in reference to a welfare check. Police had received the request from the employer of Karlie Judge, who had not shown up for work for two consecutive shifts, according to an arrest report.

Responding officers found the woman dead inside a bedroom. The bedroom showed signs of a struggle and the victim was found with a head injury, lying in a pool of blood, police said.

Detectives located strands of her hair in the bed away from the body and blood spatter on her hands and on the floor of the bedroom, according to the report.

Detectives said they identified Karlie’s husband Jeffrey Judge as the suspect because there were no signs of forced entry and the door had been locked with a key. Karlie Judge’s co-workers told police she had been having domestic violence issues with Jeffrey.

Detectives used license plate readers to track him down in South Carolina.

Police said he was found to have hair “consistent with the victim’s hair on his clothing,” according to the report. Blood was also found on his shoe, and he had scratch marks on his arms consistent with a defensive wound.

Jeffery Judge was booked into Metro Jail on Wednesday. He’s being held without bond.

