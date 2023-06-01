Former Titans punter Brett Kern retires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Titans punter and fan favorite Brett Kern has retired from the NFL, capping a 15-year professional career.

Kern, who played college football at the University of Toledo, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agency with the Denver Broncos and spent 22 games with the team before being claimed off waivers by the Titans midway through the 2009 season, according to a media release.

“As a Titan, Kern became one of the most productive punters in the NFL, setting numerous club records and cementing himself as one of the best directional punters in NFL history,” the release says.

Kern appeared in 223 regular season games and recorded 1,006 punts for 46,136 yards (45.9 average) with 396 kicks placed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. Kern saw action in nine postseason games, the release says and registered 41 punts for 1,879 yards (45.8 average) with 20 kicks placed inside the 20-yard line.

Kern was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019 and earned first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors in 2019. He was a two-time team captain.

As a Titan, Kern has most of the franchise’s records in his position. Kern concluded his career with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, appearing in four regular season games and two postseason games.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.