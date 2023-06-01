First Alert Forecast: Weekend Heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today will be a repeat day from yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and that humidity sticking with us.

Just like yesterday, a pop-up shower or storm is on the table for the afternoon, but not everyone is expected to see rain. Any rain that does develop today will quickly fall apart this evening and then lows tonight drop into the upper 60s.

Temperatures will make a run at 90 on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. A stray shower or storm in the afternoon cannot be ruled out but looks like most of the area is going to stay dry.

The humidity should actually drop back this weekend, but that will only allow our daytime temperatures to get higher each day. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to mid-90s and we’ll stay in the lower 90s on Sunday as well. The weekend is also looking mainly dry, I just don’t want to completely rule out a sneaky afternoon shower

Monday and Tuesday look slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s to start off next week. Both days will feature some good sunshine with a few afternoon clouds that mix in.

The warmth continues into the middle of next week with temperatures still in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday.

