First Alert Forecast: Heat wave this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spotty showers & storms will gradually diminish this evening. Building heat will be the major weather story in the days to come.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

This evening, showers and thundershowers will gradually wind down. It’ll stay warm and humid for a while. By morning, temperatures will be in the 60s. Around sunrise, patchy fog will be possible especially where rain fell today.

On Friday, temperatures will skyrocket into the low 90s for just the second time this year. Isolated showers will develop during the afternoon, mainly south of I-40.

Friday evening, any rain will quickly collapse setting the stage for a warm, pleasant night.

Hot & humid weather is expected in Nashville on Friday with just a 20% chance for a pop-up shower or storm. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND, INTO MONDAY:

This weekend, intense heat will be the main weather player. Expect a high of 93 on Saturday. Temperatures will top off at 92 on Sunday. Highs in the 90s will linger into Monday as well.

Humidity will drop slightly on Saturday as drier air takes over at all levels of the atmosphere. With that, you can expect sunshine for most of the day.

An isolated shower or thundershower may develop on Sunday.

Monday looks partly cloudy and dry for just about all locations.

TUESDAY & BEYOND:

A notable cold front will move through on Tuesday. With it, there may be a few showers and storms.

Behind the front, temperatures and humidity will drop to a level noticed by all.

Lows on Wednesday and Thursday morning will even dip into the 50s for many.

