Environmental organization uses barge to clean nation’s rivers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A national environmental conservation organization made a stop in Nashville as it works to clean up our nation’s rivers.

“Living Lands & Waters” uses volunteers to pull trash from rivers across America, including the Cumberland River, here in Nashville, and store it on a massive moving barge.

The organization has collected more than 13 million pounds of trash thus far, and just last week, they sorted through nearly 100,000 pounds.

Piles of trash on a barge moving through Nashville. (WSMV)

“As an organization, we clean up rivers,” explains Chad Pregracke, found and president of Living Lands & Waters. “…as an operation, we focus on anything from a pop can to pulling out cars. There are 10 cars stacked on here right now, that we pull out, we can pretty much do anything that needs to come out of the river, and anything that shouldn’t be there, that’s what we do.”

According to the group’s website, their purpose is three-fold:

To aid in the protection, preservation, and restoration of the natural environment of our nation’s major rivers and their watersheds.

To expand awareness of environmental issues and responsibility encompassing our rivers.

To create a desire and opportunity for citizens to take an active role in helping to make a cleaner river environment.

For more insight into Living Lands & Waters, you can visit its website here.

