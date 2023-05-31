Video: Couple wanted after $2K theft from Cool Springs Target, police say

The couple filled their cart with merchandise in the store and then left through an emergency exit, according to police.
Franklin Police: Couple wanted after $2,000 theft from Target
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are searching for a couple that allegedly stole $2,000 in merchandise from a Target in Cool Springs.

Police released surveillance video of the alleged theft in action in hopes that someone might recognize them.

The couple filled their cart with merchandise in the store and then left through an emergency exit, according to police. They fled with the stolen goods in a gold four-door Chevrolet sedan.

If you recognize them or have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend officers said raped a woman who was feeding her...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding baby at Nashville park, police say
Gallatin shooting suspect car
Suspects in custody after Gallatin homicide, police say
Nikki Alcaraz seen in surveillance video on May 27, 2023.
PHOTOS: Missing Cheatham County woman found safe in California
Body camera video shows New Mexico deputies responding to a domestic dispute between Nikki...
Cheatham Co. family searching for answers after woman was missing for weeks
Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8...
4-year-old critically injured in ‘targeted’ shooting, Metro Police say

Latest News

Franklin Police: Couple wanted after $2,000 theft from Target
Cookeville Fire Department accessing caves, "Preparing today for tomorrow's emergency!"
PHOTOS: Firefighters access one of Cookeville’s ‘vast array of cave systems’
Ernie Aguilar
Funeral held for Bellevue Middle School custodian killed outside of home
Taking a test (generic)
Parents find spelling mistake in state email about TCAP appeals