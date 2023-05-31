Video: Couple wanted after $2K theft from Cool Springs Target, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Police are searching for a couple that allegedly stole $2,000 in merchandise from a Target in Cool Springs.

Police released surveillance video of the alleged theft in action in hopes that someone might recognize them.

The couple filled their cart with merchandise in the store and then left through an emergency exit, according to police. They fled with the stolen goods in a gold four-door Chevrolet sedan.

If you recognize them or have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

Couple wanted after $2k theft from Target. Crime Stoppers reward for info: 615-794-4000https://t.co/6ET9VFVdWy pic.twitter.com/qK8CeVHxsN — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) May 31, 2023

