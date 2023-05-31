Vandy, Vols football release game times for first few games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt and Tennessee football have released the game times for their first few games of the upcoming 2023 college football season.

Vanderbilt will kick off their season a week before the Vols as they’ll face off against Hawaii on SEC Network on August 26. Here’s a look at Vandy football’s first four games:

Aug. 26 vs. Hawai’i – 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sept. 2 vs. Alabama A&M – 6 p.m. (ESPN+/SEC Network+)

Sept. 9 at Wake Forest – 10 a.m. CT/11 a.m. ET (ACC Network)

Sept. 16 at UNLV – 6 p.m. CT/4 p.m. PT (CBS Sports Network)

“Head coach Clark Lea begins his third season at the helm of his alma mater in 2023. The Commodores return 18 starters, including nine on offense, from last year’s team,” Vanderbilt football said.

Tennessee will kick off its season in Nashville against Virginia at Nissan Stadium on ABC. Here’s a look at Vol football’s first three games:

Sept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nissan Stadium) - 11 a.m. CT (ABC)

Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay - TBD (SEC Network Plus)

Sept. 16 at Florida - 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

“Tennessee begins its 127th football season and is coming off an 11-2 campaign that culminated with a victory over ACC champion Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl,” Tennessee football said.

