Raising Cane’s officially opens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chicken finger lovers lined up outside Nashville’s first Raising Cane’s location on Wednesday for its grand opening on White Bridge Pike.

“We are very excited to plant roots in Music City and look forward to making Caniacs of country music fans and Nashvillians one chicken finger meal at a time,” said Johnny Vigil, an area leader of Raising Cane’s restaurants.

To celebrate, the chain awarded 20 customers aged 13 years and older with free Cane’s for a year. The lucky customers received the gift during an in-person drawing at the restaurant’s grand opening.

A line forms outside the fast food chain for a chance to win free Raising Cane's for a year. (WSMV)

Dozens lined up for a chance to win beginning at 8 a.m. on opening day.

The restaurant’s opening date was announced in April, and the building had been under construction for several months prior.

