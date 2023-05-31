Raising Cane’s officially opens in Nashville

The chicken finger fast food chain opened its doors Wednesday morning.
Raising Cane's line
Raising Cane's line(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Chicken finger lovers lined up outside Nashville’s first Raising Cane’s location on Wednesday for its grand opening on White Bridge Pike.

“We are very excited to plant roots in Music City and look forward to making Caniacs of country music fans and Nashvillians one chicken finger meal at a time,” said Johnny Vigil, an area leader of Raising Cane’s restaurants.

To celebrate, the chain awarded 20 customers aged 13 years and older with free Cane’s for a year. The lucky customers received the gift during an in-person drawing at the restaurant’s grand opening.

A line forms outside the fast food chain for a chance to win free Raising Cane's for a year.
A line forms outside the fast food chain for a chance to win free Raising Cane's for a year.(WSMV)

Dozens lined up for a chance to win beginning at 8 a.m. on opening day.

Previous Coverage
Nashville’s first Raising Cane’s sets opening date

The restaurant’s opening date was announced in April, and the building had been under construction for several months prior.

