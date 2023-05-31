Police identify man dead after being shot, run over by 3-wheel motorcycle in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim from Tuesday night’s fatal shooting in South Nashville.

The 49-year-old man who was shot and then run over by a motorcycle has been identified as Larry D. Giden of Nashville, according to police.

The Medical Examiner’s office determined that a gunshot wound killed Giden, who was also struck by a three-wheel motorcycle on Murfreesboro Pike near East Thompson Lane.

Police said that Giden had an argument with someone on the south side of Murfreesboro Pike, and started running across the street where he was then shot by that person. Giden was then struck by the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle immediately called authorities and was not connected to the shooting. The motorcyclist was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward for homicide and cold cases.

