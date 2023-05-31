Police identify man dead after being shot, run over by 3-wheel motorcycle in South Nashville

The Medical Examiner’s office determined that a gunshot wound killed the victim who was also struck by a three-wheel motorcycle on Murfreesboro Pike.
Police identify victim who was shot & killed, run over by 3-wheel motorcycle in South Nashville
Police identify victim who was shot & killed, run over by 3-wheel motorcycle in South Nashville(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police have identified the victim from Tuesday night’s fatal shooting in South Nashville.

The 49-year-old man who was shot and then run over by a motorcycle has been identified as Larry D. Giden of Nashville, according to police.

The Medical Examiner’s office determined that a gunshot wound killed Giden, who was also struck by a three-wheel motorcycle on Murfreesboro Pike near East Thompson Lane.

Related Coverage:
One killed after shooting in South Nashville, police say

Police said that Giden had an argument with someone on the south side of Murfreesboro Pike, and started running across the street where he was then shot by that person. Giden was then struck by the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle immediately called authorities and was not connected to the shooting. The motorcyclist was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a $5,000 reward for homicide and cold cases.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend officers said raped a woman who was feeding her...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding baby at Nashville park, police say
Gallatin shooting suspect car
Suspects in custody after Gallatin homicide, police say
Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8...
Investigation continues after 4-year-old killed, 2 injured in Nashville shooting
Nikki Alcaraz seen in surveillance video on May 27, 2023.
PHOTOS: Missing Cheatham County woman found safe in California
Body camera video shows New Mexico deputies responding to a domestic dispute between Nikki...
Cheatham Co. family searching for answers after woman was missing for weeks

Latest News

Metro Parks is offering a number of free or low-cost summer camp options for families.
How to save money despite rising summer camp costs
Hotter weather will build into the Mid State this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Hotter weather’s on the way
Wednesday evening news update from WSMV4 Nashville
The new Southeast Precinct in Antioch is the ninth MNPD precinct.
Metro Police pledge to cut response times with new Southeast Precinct in Antioch