PHOTOS: Firefighters access one of Cookeville’s ‘vast array of cave systems’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Did you know that Cookeville sits atop a vast array of cave systems?

In a social media post, the Cookeville Fire Department educated the public on the vast array of cave systems the city sits on top of. Firefighters are taking time this week to access one of those caves.

“This week the Cookeville Fire Department is taking time to access one of these caves,” CFD said in a Facebook post. “Preparing today for tomorrow’s emergency!”

Check out pictures of the firefighters exploring the cave below:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.