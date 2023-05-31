Parents find spelling mistake in state email about TCAP appeals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents of Tennessee third graders who missed the mark on recent TCAP testing received an email with a spelling mistake from the Tennessee Department of Education.

Because of Tennessee’s new third-grade retention law, students who failed portions of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) are required to either retake the test, attend summer school, get a tutor or repeat the third grade. Parents of children who didn’t pass were able to submit appeals beginning Tuesday morning.

In an email from TDOE confirming to parents their appeals were received, a misspelled word loomed in bold. The state agency’s name read “Tennessee Deportment of Education.”

An email from the state agency has a spelling mistake in bold (WSMV)

A parent who received the email said the agency corrected the email, but several others had already received the mistake.

TDOE spokesman Brian Blackley said the error was spotted by employees before parents notified the agency, but he confirmed several automatic replies were sent before the error could be fixed.

“We apologize to the families for the mistake,” Blackley said. “It was fixed rather quickly.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.