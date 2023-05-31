One killed, suspect in custody after shooting in South Nashville, police say

Police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and East Thompson Lane.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed and the shooter is in custody after a shooting in south Nashville, Metro Police said Tuesday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and East Thompson Lane at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting.

Police did not release any other information about the shooting.

