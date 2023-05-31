One killed, suspect in custody after shooting in South Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was killed and the shooter is in custody after a shooting in south Nashville, Metro Police said Tuesday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and East Thompson Lane at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting.

Police did not release any other information about the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.