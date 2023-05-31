New technology on Metro Police helicopter leads to arrest in lasering, street racing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Technology on the new Metro Police helicopters helped officers make an arrest in a laser pointing case over the weekend.

Sgt. Henry Particelli with the department’s Aviation Unit said the aircraft are equipped with cameras that cost around $1 million each. The cameras have the capacity to zoom in up to two miles on subjects.

“We can fly at a slightly higher altitude, somewhat undetected at times,” Particelli said. “But more importantly, we can actually now collect evidentiary video of what’s going on down on the ground.”

He said in this particular case, the video provides hard evidence they may have lacked to press charges or make arrests in the past.

“There’s no denying what happened, right? It’s not just our word against theirs, it’s actually captured. It’s kind of the same value as, say, a body camera would have on the streets,” he said. “So that I think that technology is great, and it’s helping us not just in this situation, but in a lot of other cases we’re working on.”

The Aviation Unit supports MNPD’s street racer enforcement initiative from the sky. Particelli said their goal is to hover and scatter the crowds at car meet-ups.

“Obviously, we can’t catch them all, we know that,” he said, “but if we can have our presence known and sort of have them dispersed in a safe manner, that’s our main thing.”

Shining a laser at any aircraft pilot is a federal offense. It causes extremely dangerous conditions for the aircraft, according to Particelli.

“It can literally blind the pilot at the moment, and obviously, lives are at stake because we’re up in the air. We start losing control of an aircraft, not only the lives of the aircrew members, but the lives of the people on the ground as well,” he said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the video from this case. Particelli said it’s a case they would like to take up.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know if it’s going to take making example on one of these cases or whatever, but the reality is that it’s so unsafe that it needs to be addressed and taken seriously,” Particelli said. “That may be the only way to achieve that.”

