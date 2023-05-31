Nashville’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration to remain at Bicentennial State Park

The celebration has been held at the park for the last several years.
Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration will be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.
Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration will be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.(Terry Wyatt/Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will once again be held at Bicentennial State Park, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp said.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp (NCVC), the group that organizes and hosts the celebration, and Tennessee State Parks came to an agreement to keep the party at the park, NCVC CEO Butch Spyridon said.

“Both sides have worked to reach a win-win solution to continue to hold the New Year’s Eve event at Bicentennial State Park,” Spyridon said in a statement.

The celebration has been held at the park in 2016. It was previously held on Lower Broadway.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend officers said raped a woman who was feeding her...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding baby at Nashville park, police say
Gallatin shooting suspect car
Suspects in custody after Gallatin homicide, police say
Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8...
Investigation continues after 4-year-old killed, 2 injured in Nashville shooting
Nikki Alcaraz seen in surveillance video on May 27, 2023.
PHOTOS: Missing Cheatham County woman found safe in California
Body camera video shows New Mexico deputies responding to a domestic dispute between Nikki...
Cheatham Co. family searching for answers after woman was missing for weeks

Latest News

Employees disturbed after 4-year-old girl killed in targeted shooting near their job
Employees disturbed after 4-year-old girl killed in targeted shooting near their job
St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
Fire crews at the scene
4 children killed in house fire
Middle Tennessee man victim of new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Middle Tennessee man falls victim to new credit card fraud on Apple Pay