Nashville’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration to remain at Bicentennial State Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration will once again be held at Bicentennial State Park, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp said.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp (NCVC), the group that organizes and hosts the celebration, and Tennessee State Parks came to an agreement to keep the party at the park, NCVC CEO Butch Spyridon said.

“Both sides have worked to reach a win-win solution to continue to hold the New Year’s Eve event at Bicentennial State Park,” Spyridon said in a statement.

The celebration has been held at the park in 2016. It was previously held on Lower Broadway.

