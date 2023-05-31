Nashville ‘most wanted’ aggravated robbery suspect apprehended, police say

The victim told officers two suspects entered his room, demanded money and shot him. He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital for treatment.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of Metro Nashville Police Department’s “weekly most wanted” suspects was apprehended over the weekend, according to police.

George Carter III, 47, was taken into custody over the weekend stemming from an aggravated robbery in January.

Police say officers responded to the 1900 block of Herman Street in Nashville to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Another resident told police he heard the victim and suspect arguing, and then heard two gunshots. Officers found two 9mm cartridge casings where the victim was shot.

Later, the suspect, Carter, was positively identified through a photo lineup as the person responsible for demanding money and shooting the victim.

Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division reported Carter was taken into custody on May 28. He faces charges of especially aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a handgun and criminal impersonation.

