Missing woman found safe in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The search is over for a woman missing out of Murfreesboro.

The Murfreesboro Police Department announced Ila Cynthia McCrary, 49, was located safely on Wednesday morning. Police said the woman was found in Murfreesboro.

On Tuesday, MPD said McCrary had gone missing, and that she was last seen at New Day Behavioral on South Church Street in Murfreesboro on May 24.

She had been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person, according to MPD.

Missing woman found in Murfreesboro. (Murfreesboro Police Department)

