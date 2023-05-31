Missing woman found safe in Murfreesboro

The woman had gone missing on May 24, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
Murfreesboro Police: Missing person Ila McCrary
Murfreesboro Police: Missing person Ila McCrary(Murfreesboro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The search is over for a woman missing out of Murfreesboro.

The Murfreesboro Police Department announced Ila Cynthia McCrary, 49, was located safely on Wednesday morning. Police said the woman was found in Murfreesboro.

On Tuesday, MPD said McCrary had gone missing, and that she was last seen at New Day Behavioral on South Church Street in Murfreesboro on May 24.

She had been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person, according to MPD.

Missing woman found in Murfreesboro.
Missing woman found in Murfreesboro.(Murfreesboro Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend officers said raped a woman who was feeding her...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding baby at Nashville park, police say
Gallatin shooting suspect car
Suspects in custody after Gallatin homicide, police say
Nikki Alcaraz seen in surveillance video on May 27, 2023.
PHOTOS: Missing Cheatham County woman found safe in California
Body camera video shows New Mexico deputies responding to a domestic dispute between Nikki...
Cheatham Co. family searching for answers after woman was missing for weeks
Yeu Thach
Hermitage doughnut shop owner identified as Percy Priest drowning victim

Latest News

Raising Cane's line
Raising Cane’s officially opens in Nashville
COVENANT SCHOOL MEMORIAL
Covenant shooter will haunt kids ‘from beyond the grave’ if writings are released, parents say
Morning Headlines 5-31-2023
Man killed in shooting in Nashville