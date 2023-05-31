Man traveling with missing Cheatham Co. woman arrested

Steven Stratton is being held on an outstanding warrant from Tennessee pending extradition.
Steven Stratton was arrested in Eureka, California, on an arrest warrant from Tennessee.
Steven Stratton was arrested in Eureka, California, on an arrest warrant from Tennessee.(Humboldt County Correctional Facility)
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EUREKA, Calif. (WSMV) - The man travelling with a Cheatham County woman reported missing has been arrested, California authorities said Tuesday.

Eureka, California, Police arrested Steven Stratton on Tuesday afternoon after he was found with Nikki Alcaraz, who was reported missing by family members.

According to a press release, a citizen saw Alcaraz and Stratton together on Tuesday afternoon and that person notified Eureka Police.

Police were dispatched around 2:25 p.m. PDT and officers located their vehicle at Pacific Plaza. Both Alcaraz and Stratton were inside the vehicle. They both cooperated with officers. Alcaraz told officers she was OK and didn’t need any assistance. Authorities found that Stratton had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Tennessee with full extradition. He was wanted for failure to appear on a theft-related offense.

Stratton was taken into custody without incident. He’s being held at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility pending extradition back to Tennessee.

According to a release, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Fourth Street on a report that Alcaraz had been spotted at the location on Monday. Eureka Police officers were able to confirm that Alcaraz and Stratton were still together and had been at the location.

A citizen had seen both of them together around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday traveling south on Broadway in Eureka.

