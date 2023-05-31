Man airlifted to hospital, teen arrested after overnight shooting in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager was arrested after shooting a man and leading police on a brief foot pursuit overnight, according to Murfreesboro Police.

Police say 19-year-old Keonza Scales is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the old Mid-TN Expo Center on Middle Tennessee Boulevard on Wednesday after hearing gunshots in the area, MPD said. A 22-year-old man was found at a nearby gas station suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital, and police say his condition is currently unknown.

Police say Scales, another man and a 17-year-old were driving through the parking lot of the old expo center just after midnight. Scales asked the driver to stop after seeing someone he thought he recognized. He approached the 22-year-old and started shooting at him.

Officers observed a red Dodge pickup leaving the parking lot where the shooting occurred with no headlights on. Police say officers conducted a traffic stop, and that’s when Scales exited the truck and took off running. He was quickly apprehended behind a Kroger grocery store.

Police say they seized an AR-15 and several handguns from the pickup truck. Investigators are continuing to interview those involved, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Scales is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $113,000 bond. A hearing is set for June 29 in General Sessions Court.

MPD officers arrest a man after a shooting and brief foot pursuit on Tues., May 31. Keonza Scales, 19, ran from police but was quickly taken into custody after the shooting. Scales is charged with attempted first-degree murder and other charges. The investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/etNC22nHGp — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 31, 2023

