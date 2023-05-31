La Vergne Police find three children walking along street

Police said the children are not speaking and refusing to write, making it tougher to reunite them with parents
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - La Vergne Police are trying to reunite three children with their parents after they were picked up on East Heritage Circle on Tuesday evening.

Police said the children, two boys and a girl, were picked up by police. The children are not speaking and refuse to write, according to officers. Police said the older boy is 7 and the younger boy and girl are about 4.

Anyone who may know the kids or their parents should call La Vergne Police at 615-793-7744.

