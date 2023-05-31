La Vergne Police find three children walking along street

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - La Vergne Police are trying to reunite three children with their parents after they were picked up on East Heritage Circle on Tuesday evening.

Police said the children, two boys and a girl, were picked up by police. The children are not speaking and refuse to write, according to officers. Police said the older boy is 7 and the younger boy and girl are about 4.

Anyone who may know the kids or their parents should call La Vergne Police at 615-793-7744.

