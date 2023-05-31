How to save money despite rising summer camp costs

The average cost of a camp is around $180 per child, though some can cost as much as $400 per week.
The average cost for a week of day camp is now $180.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: May. 31, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Families getting ready to send their kids to summer activities are preparing to spend hundreds of dollars per week.

Rising camp costs means it will cost an average of around $180 per child per week for day camp, according to financial expert Larry Roby. That makes budgeting even more important with families spending more money on things like food in the summer too.

He said this increase is being caused by inflation and fewer available spots because of camps that closed during the pandemic. Many Nashville parents told WSMV4 that some camps can cost more than $400 per week.

Shauna Matthews spent Wednesday afternoon trying to keep her daughter and friends entertained at the park after they couldn’t get a summer camp spot for this week.

She said they stayed up until midnight when registration first opened but were only able to sign up for a couple of weeks. That’s left her relying on family and friends to help fill the gaps.

“You basically just try to get in the most reasonably priced one, the most popular one, you try to get in as many weeks as you can with that,” Matthews said. “Then you try to fill in camps with the other ones. My daughter is going to like four separate camps this summer. It is cool because they are different themes, gymnastics and cheerleading, but it can be stressful for sure for parents trying to figure out who is dropping off where.”

There are a number of free or low-cost camps available through Metro Parks. It includes day camps at community centers and places like Warner Park.

Warner is set to host about 3,000 children this summer, Director Vera Roberts said. Their camps have been getting more popular every year and they added new things to do and see for this year.

“We’re really just getting kids connected to their environment being outdoors,” Roberts said. “Hopefully, they are learning about and appreciating what we have here in Nashville.”

There are still a handful of open spots for some of the Metro Parks camps. Parents can register their children on the Metro Parks website.

Warner and other parks are also holding several free family-focused events throughout the summer.

