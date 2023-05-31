Guns N’ Roses adds Carrie Underwood to Nashville show at GEODIS Park

The band and Underwood will be performing at GEODIS Park on Saturday, August 26.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a musical combo you didn’t know you needed until the announcement was made.

Legendary rock and roll group Guns N’ Roses has added country music superstar Carrie Underwood to their August 26 show at GEODIS Park in Nashville.

Guns N’ Roses has revealed several artists that will join them during their North American leg of the 2023 global tour including Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, Alice In Chains, The Warning and Dirty Honey.

