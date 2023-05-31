Funeral held for Bellevue Middle School custodian killed outside of home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Loved ones are saying their final goodbyes to Ernie Aguilar, the Bellevue Middle School custodian who was shot and killed outside his home.

The 60-year-old was found dead outside his home over the weekend, according to metro police. Surveillance video showed him getting home from work at 1:30 Saturday morning.

Investigators said Aguilar was seen getting something out of the trunk of his car when something caught his attention. Then he walked towards the area where he was shot and killed.

“He is the kindest person you will ever meet,” said Steve Nabi, Aguilar’s friend of more than 40 years. “So unfair. We all imagined when he was getting something out of his trunk and he saw something off-camera, we thought he was going to help somebody. Because that’s just how he is. If something is wrong, he’s going to help.”

Nabi said Aguilar likely spent his final hours doing what he loves, playing music.

“I think sometimes he carries his trumpet, and after he’s done working, he goes and plays it in the gymnasium because it sounds so neat,” Nabi explained.

He wished he could tell Aguilar how much he meant to him.

“I would say, take your trumpets inside and don’t go look. That’s what I would have said... And of course that I love him and I will see him again one day,” Nabi said.

Metro police are working to track down Aguilar’s killer. His friends told WSMV 4 they hope detectives find the person responsible soon.

A GoFundMe has been made to help Aguilar’s family pay for his funeral.

