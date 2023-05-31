First Alert Forecast: Hotter weather’s on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Very hot weather will develop over Middle Tennessee this weekend. Just isolated showers & thunderstorms are likely through the end of this week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

NOW THROUGH FRIDAY:

Showers and isolated thunderstorms will gradually diminish this evening. Temperatures will remain above average, bottoming out in the mid-upper 60s by early Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will turn hot and humid with more spotty showers and thunderstorms developing. We’ll have a high of 88 degrees. Rain chance, 30%. Heavy downpours are likely with a few of the showers/storms that pop up. However, just like on Wednesday, most areas will remain dry.

Friday will turn even hotter with a high of 90. Afternoon and early evening showers will be more limited. Rain chance, 20%.

THIS WEEKEND:

Even hotter weather will take over this weekend. Highs will be in the low 90s for many. We’ll have lows in the upper 60s. Meanwhile, the chance for rain will take a multi-day break.

The combination of the heat and lack of rain will make for perfect pool and lake days.

Hotter weather will build into the Mid State this weekend. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

Slightly cooler and less humid weather will build in early next week. We’ll have highs in the mid-upper 80s, lows in the low-mid 60s, and slightly drier air funneling in from the north.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.