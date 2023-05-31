First Alert Forecast: Feeling Like Summer!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Expect a slightly warmer and more humid Wednesday across the Mid State with some areas pushing into the upper 80s in the afternoon.

Daytime heating should help to fire off a couple of showers and storms this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Any storm could produce heavy downpours, but there is no severe weather threat to worry about. Any rain that does develop will fall apart after sunset and lows tonight will drop into the mid-60s.

We’ll be in the upper 80s on Thursday with that humidity sticking with us. A pop-up shower or storm is on the table for the afternoon, but not everyone is expected to see rain.

Temperatures will make a run at 90 on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. Just like the previous day, a stray shower or storm in the afternoon cannot be ruled out.

It’s looking like a hot and humid weekend with highs sticking around that 90 mark. The weekend is also looking mainly dry, I just don’t want to completely rule out a sneaky afternoon shower.

Monday and Tuesday look slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s to start off next week. Both days will feature some good sunshine with an isolated afternoon rain shower.

