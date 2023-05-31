Employees disturbed after 4-year-old girl killed in targeted shooting near their job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police and family members of 4-year-old Taliyah Frazier said she was shot and killed in a targeted shooting on Tuesday night at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue.

According to police, more than 20 rounds were shot into the car Frazier was in. Police say they’re still trying to figure out why someone would do this.

Two people got out of a car that stopped at the red light and opened fire at the car with three children inside. Frazier and two other children were in the back seat of the car. They were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue.

Frazier was shot in the head and later succumbed to her injuries, police said. One of the other children, a two-year-old, was grazed in the head by a bullet. A 22-year-old man driving the car was shot in the arm.

“From all appearances, this is a targeted shooting,” Metro Police spokesman Don Aaron said. “They were stopped at the red light, two persons got out of the car and opened fire.”

Some employees at the Retrograde Coffee Shop on Dickerson Pike said they’re not worried about coming to work.

One woman said crime can happen anywhere. Another employee said it was weird knowing this happened so close to work.

Both employees said it’s always sad when shootings happen but it’s even worse when a child is involved.

A witness told WSMV4 she and her boyfriend were in the back of a Lyft at the red light when all of a sudden shots rang out right next to them and shrapnel hit their car.

“I was afraid to look. My boyfriend and I slumped down in our seats so we wouldn’t be near the windows. Our Lyft driver immediately sped down Douglas to get away and we heard continued gunfire all the way down Meridian,” the witness said.

“I believe he’s already contacted the police because I heard them describe a witness statement that only could have come from either him, me, or my boyfriend as we were the only ones at the red light that weren’t involved with the shooting.”

