Amber Alert issued in Wisconsin for missing 1-year-old girl

The Milwaukee Police Department needs assistance to locate Khennedy Parker who was last seen in...
The Milwaukee Police Department needs assistance to locate Khennedy Parker who was last seen in the area of the 2400 block of N. 50th St. Milwaukee, WI. Khennedy was last seen with Khijuan Parker, unknown mode of travel. Please contact the Milwaukee Police Department- Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 with any information.(Wisconsin DOJ)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued statewide in Wisconsin for a 1-year-old from Milwaukee.

Khennedy Parker is believed to be with Khijuan Parker, a 29-year-old man, described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His hair is braided to the back with a zig-zag design. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with a blue graphic design on the front, light blue jeans and yellow and white Jordan shoes.

Khennedy was wearing only a diaper when she was last seen. She is 2 feet tall and 35 pounds. She has a scar above her right eyebrow.

Milwaukee police issued the alert.

They were last seen on the 2400-block of N. 50th Street in Milwaukee.

Police don’t know how Parker is traveling, so the alert was issued statewide.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend officers said raped a woman who was feeding her...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding baby at Nashville park, police say
Gallatin shooting suspect car
Suspects in custody after Gallatin homicide, police say
Nikki Alcaraz seen in surveillance video on May 27, 2023.
PHOTOS: Missing Cheatham County woman found safe in California
Body camera video shows New Mexico deputies responding to a domestic dispute between Nikki...
Cheatham Co. family searching for answers after woman was missing for weeks
Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8...
4-year-old critically injured in ‘targeted’ shooting, Metro Police say

Latest News

A mother in Hawaii is in custody after officials said she stabbed her 9-year-old daughter...
Mother arrested after stabbing 9-year-old daughter multiple times, police say
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Coal firms owned by family of West Virginia governor sued over unpaid penalties
Metro Police: Targeted shooting at Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue
4-year-old girl dies after ‘targeted’ Nashville shooting, family says
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty -- for now -- to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges
Summer-like temperatures are in the forecast for this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Summer-like Sizzle Inbound