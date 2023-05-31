4-year-old critically injured in ‘targeted’ shooting, Metro Police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 4-year-old girl is in very critical condition after the car she was riding in came under fire in an apparent targeted shooting, Metro Police said Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at a Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The 22-year-old male driver, who was wounded in the arm, then drove to a dollar store parking lot.

BREAKING: A 4-yr-old girl is in very critical condition after the car she was riding in came under fire in an apparent targeted shooting at Dickerson Pk & Douglas Av. The 22 yr old male driver, who was wounded in the arm, then drove to a Dollar Store parking lot. pic.twitter.com/WzLN7j5hDD — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.