4-year-old critically injured in ‘targeted’ shooting, Metro Police say

Police said the driver of the car was shot in the arm, then drove into a store parking lot.
Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8...
Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
By Chuck Morris
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 4-year-old girl is in very critical condition after the car she was riding in came under fire in an apparent targeted shooting, Metro Police said Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at a Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The 22-year-old male driver, who was wounded in the arm, then drove to a dollar store parking lot.

