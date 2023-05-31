4-year-old critically injured in ‘targeted’ shooting, Metro Police say
Police said the driver of the car was shot in the arm, then drove into a store parking lot.
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 4-year-old girl is in very critical condition after the car she was riding in came under fire in an apparent targeted shooting, Metro Police said Tuesday night.
Police said the shooting happened at a Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8 p.m.
The 22-year-old male driver, who was wounded in the arm, then drove to a dollar store parking lot.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.