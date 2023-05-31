4 children killed in house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four children were killed in a house fire in South Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene on East Alston Avenue near E.H. Crump Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

The children’s father has been detained by police, but no charged have been filed.

The children are two boys and two girls, ages 4, 4, 6 and 2.

💔 HEARTBREAKING: Family shared this photo of the four children who died in a house fire this afternoon. https://t.co/iXgrmDq4YK pic.twitter.com/s9YZILfxcP — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) May 31, 2023

There are no other injuries reported.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.