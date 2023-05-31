4 children killed in house fire

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four children were killed in a house fire in South Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene on East Alston Avenue near E.H. Crump Boulevard just before 3 p.m.

The children’s father has been detained by police, but no charged have been filed.

The children are two boys and two girls, ages 4, 4, 6 and 2.

There are no other injuries reported.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend officers said raped a woman who was feeding her...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding baby at Nashville park, police say
Gallatin shooting suspect car
Suspects in custody after Gallatin homicide, police say
Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8...
Investigation continues after 4-year-old killed, 2 injured in Nashville shooting
Nikki Alcaraz seen in surveillance video on May 27, 2023.
PHOTOS: Missing Cheatham County woman found safe in California
Body camera video shows New Mexico deputies responding to a domestic dispute between Nikki...
Cheatham Co. family searching for answers after woman was missing for weeks

Latest News

Employees disturbed after 4-year-old girl killed in targeted shooting near their job
Employees disturbed after 4-year-old girl killed in targeted shooting near their job
St. Matthews police investigating the scene at Mall St. Matthews after one person was wounded...
1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews
Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration will be held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.
Nashville’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration to remain at Bicentennial State Park
Middle Tennessee man victim of new credit card fraud on Apple Pay
Middle Tennessee man falls victim to new credit card fraud on Apple Pay