12-year-old boy shot and killed in Alabama

Troy police responded to reports of a wounded boy.
Troy police responded to reports of a wounded boy.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Troy on Tuesday, and a 15-year-old suspect is being charged with reckless murder.

According to Troy Police, on Tuesday, the Troy Police Department responded to the 900 block of Pike County Lake Road in reference to a report of a male subject being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 12-year-old boy on the scene who had died from a gunshot wound. Several juveniles were on the scene at the time of the shooting and were taken to the Troy Police Department.

Officers located the gun that was fired and determined that the gun was reported stolen on Monday from a vehicle in Troy.

After further investigation, a 15-year-old boy is being charged with reckless murder and breaking and entering of a vehicle.

Also, a 17-year-old boy is being charged with one count of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. In addition, a 16-year-old boy who was not on the scene at the time of the shooting turned himself in at the Troy Police Department and has been charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

All three suspects are being held at a juvenile detention facility pending court hearings.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend officers said raped a woman who was feeding her...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding baby at Nashville park, police say
Gallatin shooting suspect car
Suspects in custody after Gallatin homicide, police say
Nikki Alcaraz seen in surveillance video on May 27, 2023.
PHOTOS: Missing Cheatham County woman found safe in California
Body camera video shows New Mexico deputies responding to a domestic dispute between Nikki...
Cheatham Co. family searching for answers after woman was missing for weeks
Metro Police are investigating a shooting near Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue just before 8...
4-year-old critically injured in ‘targeted’ shooting, Metro Police say

Latest News

A mother in Hawaii is in custody after officials said she stabbed her 9-year-old daughter...
Mother arrested after stabbing 9-year-old daughter multiple times, police say
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Coal firms owned by family of West Virginia governor sued over unpaid penalties
Metro Police: Targeted shooting at Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue
4-year-old girl dies after ‘targeted’ Nashville shooting, family says
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty -- for now -- to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges
Summer-like temperatures are in the forecast for this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Summer-like Sizzle Inbound