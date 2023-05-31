1 wounded, search for suspects underway after shooting at Mall St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) – One person has been injured in a shooting that police say happened during an altercation between two groups at Mall St. Matthews.

Chief Barry Wilkerson of the St. Matthews Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 5000 Shelbyville Road, around 3:45 p.m. on a report of an active shooter.

Officers did not find an active shooting incident, but found one person that had been shot in the arm. The wounded person has been taken to UofL Hospital. Wilkerson said the wounded person was involved in the altercation.

After initial reports from police that a suspect was in custody, Wilkerson said no one has been arrested and the search for others who may be involved continues.

St. Matthews officers paired with members of LMPD SWAT to do a sweep of the mall in a search for anyone involved along with employees and customers who sheltered in place.

Wilkerson said the shooting happened in or near the corridor leading to the south entrance of the mall. That area is best known for housing the El Nopal Mexican Restaurant and toward Lids, an athletic headwear store.

No details about what led to the shooting have been provided, but Wilkerson said this appears to be an isolated incident.

The Mall St. Matthews website says the mall “will be closed for the rest of the evening on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.” The website did not say if Mall St. Matthews would be open on Thursday, June 1.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.