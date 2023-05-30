VIDEO: Man accused of pointing laser at police helicopter monitoring Nashville street racing

The report states that officers found the laser attached to a BB gun in the vehicle, along with marijuana.
Metro Police release video of suspects pointing lasers at MNPD helicopters
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a laser at a police helicopter over the weekend.

Police released a video of a helicopter crew observing “dangerous street racing activity” on Saturday night as the suspect, 21-year-old Jacob Derryberry, pointed a laser at the crew.

“Directing a laser toward any flying aircraft is dangerous and can impair the vision of pilots. It happened again to an MNPD helicopter crew Sat night as they came upon dangerous street racing activity in a corporate parking lot in South Nashville,” police said in a tweet.

According to an arrest report, the helicopter was monitoring multiple cars engaged in street racing activities on Corporate Way when the crew noticed a laser shined at them from a vehicle below.

The helicopter followed the vehicle as it left Corporate Way and turned onto Old Hickory Boulevard and later drove into Thornton’s gas station, the report says. Officers on the ground engaged the vehicle and watched the driver, Derryberry, slide over to the passenger seat as they approached.

The report states that officers found the laser attached to a BB gun in the vehicle, along with marijuana. Several underage individuals were also in the car at the time of the incident and were believed to be in danger due to reckless driving.

Derryberry is jailed in lieu of a $55,000 bond on two felony counts of aggravated assault on the MNPD helicopter crew and one count of contributing to the delinquency of minors, police said.

