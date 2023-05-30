USMNT to host friendly against Ghana in Nashville’s GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville is going to get a friendly look at international soccer this fall as the U.S. Men’s National Team will play in its first match at GEODIS Park.

USMNT will host Ghana in a friendly match on Oct. 17 in preparation for its quarterfinal matches in the CONCACAF Nations League.

The match will be televised on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms, Universo and Peacock at 7 p.m.; kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., according to Nashville SC.

In past World Cup matches, Ghana knocked the U.S. out twice (2006, 2010) and will be looking to get their first win on U.S. soil in their series.

