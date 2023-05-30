TN representative sponsors resolution to ‘honor’ veteran accused of choking NYC subway rider to death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Republican Rep. Andy Ogles introduced a resolution last week to “recognize and honor” a 24-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who faces a manslaughter charge, for his “heroism” after allegedly choking a New York City subway rider to death.

The resolution (H. Res. 448) aims at “recognizing and honoring Daniel Penny of West Islip, New York, for his heroism and courage in apprehending a threat to public safety.”

Daniel Penny was arrested and faces a charge of second-degree manslaughter after allegedly using a fatal chokehold on an unruly passenger on an NYC subway train. Penny was charged about two weeks after he put 30-year-old Jordan Neely in a chokehold that lasted for several minutes.

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Ogles (Tenn., District 5) on May 25 and cosponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Greg Steube, Rep. Jeff Van Drew and Rep. Paul Gosar.

While aiming to recognize Penny for his “heroism,” the resolution explains that on May 1, the ex-Marine was on a train in Manhattan where he encountered Neely.

“Whereas Jordan Neely, an individual arrested 42 times by the New York Police Department, including for dragging a 7-year-old girl across a street and physically assaulting a 67-year-old woman, began throwing trash at passengers and, according to one witness, told individuals that he was willing to kill and go to jail.

“Whereas this witness further indicated that ‘people that travel the subway see and hear everything—this was different. And frightening … people were gravitating toward the exit doors, and we couldn’t get out because we were still between stations … people exited quickly [when we pulled in], and people were trying to call 911 when they were in the train … I sensed danger.’”

It then states that Penny, “with disregard for his personal well-being,” intervened to “protect train passengers from an active threat.”

In a thread on Twitter, Ogles said:

In Democrat-run cities across the nation, crime is rampant, and the desperate cry for order is loud. Rather than take action to protect everyday citizens, Leftist government leaders prioritize political agendas over justice. (2/4) — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) May 25, 2023

Tennessee State Rep. Gloria Johnson released a statement on Twitter in response to a report detailing the resolution, “Maga republicans sure love criminals.”

Maga republicans sure love criminals. https://t.co/Rv1y2TNYGs — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) May 30, 2023

You can read the resolution in its entirety below:

