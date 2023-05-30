TCAP appeal portal opens for Tennessee third graders

Third graders have until Monday to retake the exam.
TCAP testing now underway
TCAP testing now underway
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Tennessee residents with third graders who missed the mark on their TCAP tests now have a chance to appeal the results.

The TCAP, or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program, appeal portal opened Tuesday morning. The appeal portal is open through June 14.

After appealing the test results, parents will be contacted by their child’s school about the next steps no later than June 24.

In the meantime, third graders have until Monday to retake the exam. To appeal your child’s score, click here.

