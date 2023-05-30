Shooting investigation underway in Gallatin
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting near Red River Road in Gallatin prompted an investigation Monday night.
The shooting happened between the 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. according to the Gallatin Police Department (GPD).
Officers described the suspect’s car as a gray, late model Nissan Altima.
