Report: Nashville Predators fire head coach John Hynes, hire former player Andrew Brunette

In four seasons with the Preds, Hynes had a regular season record of 134-96 and a record of 3-11 in the playoffs.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators are making a coaching change and are reportedly firing coach John Hynes, replacing him with a former player who scored the first-ever goal for the franchise, according to ESPN and NHL analyst Kevin Weekes.

“I’m told, the ⁦@PredsNHL are making a change behind the bench, and one time Predator Andrew Brunette will be their new HC in Music City,” Weekes said on Twitter.

Former forward Andrew Brunette, who was claimed by the Predators from Washington in the 1998 NHL Expansion Draft, will be the franchise’s next head coach, according to reports. In four seasons with the Preds, Hynes had a regular season record of 134-96 and a record of 3-11 in the playoffs.

Brunette retired from playing professional hockey in 2013 and finished his career with 733 points (268 goals, 465 assists in 1,110 games and 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 49 playoff games.

Following his retirement, Brunette was hired as an assistant coach and assistant general manager for the Minnesota Wild. In 2019 he was hired by the Florida Panthers as an assistant to coach Joel Quenneville. He’s most recently been with the New Jersey Devils as an associate coach.

Brunette will become the fourth head coach in team history. An official announcement is expected soon but has not yet been released.

