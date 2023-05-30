Parents file appeals after TCAP scores released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tuesday is the first day parents of third graders in Tennessee can try and prevent them from being retained.

A parent or guardian can now appeal if their child did not pass the English-Language Arts portion of the TCAP. This is only for students who scored “approaching proficiency”.

There are only two reasons parents can make an appeal. They can say their child scored in the 40th percentile in the spring reading screener, or they can say they suffered from a catastrophic event, like a death in the family.

“It was just literally what’s her name, what’s her ID number,” said Lauren Landers, mom of Boston Kate Tillman, who just finished third grade in Bedford County this year.

She filled out the appeal form Thursday for Tillman. She hopes by filling it out her daughter won’t have to go to summer school.

“I made the executive decision to roll the dice with this appeal and not to send her to summer school,” Landers said.

Tillman scored “approaching proficiency” on the ELA portion of her TCAP. To keep her from missing horse camp and family vacations over the summer, Landers had Tillman retake it.

“She did and bombed it,” Landers said.

Holly Meyer had her son, Waylon Meyer, a Sumner County third grader, also retake the test. But with no improvement, she plans to take a chance and file an appeal.

“He retook and he did score a little bit higher, but it still kept him in the two category,” Meyer said. “I did have him enrolled in summer school, but when I saw his report card and he has all threes in every subject, he knows the material.”

Meyer said she unenrolled Waylon because he scored in the 40th percentile of a reading screener in the spring. She’s confident the appeal will go through and so is Landers, but if it doesn’t, she has a plan.

“I’ve said that if for some reason if my appeal gets denied that I will homeschool her,” said Landers. “I mean it’s something I would do for her. I just don’t think I could tell her she failed, and that we have to do this over.”

A parent has 14 days to file an appeal from when they got their student’s score. The window closes June 30.

WSMV4 asked the Tennessee Department of Education when parents will get a response when they file an appeal. We are still waiting to hear back.

A spokesperson with the TDOE said if a parent appeal is denied, they can enroll the students in summer school or tutoring. If they don’t do this, they will be retained.

