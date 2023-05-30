Nashville-based nonprofits form affordable housing alliance to address ‘complex and growing housing crisis’

“With over 200 cumulative years of experience serving Nashville citizens, we are confident that our joint efforts can help solve our community’s growing affordable housing crisis.”
Nashville-based nonprofits form affordable housing alliance to address ‘complex and growing housing crisis’(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ten Nashville-based nonprofits are coming together to form a new coalition, the Alliance for an Affordable Nashville, in order to address the city’s housing crisis.

The alliance says it will be making efforts in working with city leaders, financial institutions and developers to address Nashville’s, “complex and growing housing crisis.”

This formation comes as Nashville’s home and rent prices skyrocket, the group said. The nonprofits say they’ll be providing housing opportunities that others will not or cannot by choosing people over profit and remaining accountable to their organization’s mission.

List of members:

  • Affordable Housing Resources, Inc.
  • Be a Helping Hand
  • Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville
  • The Housing Fund
  • New Level CDC
  • Pathway Lending
  • Project Return
  • Rebuilding Together Nashville
  • Urban Housing Solutions
  • Woodbine Community Organization

“With over 200 cumulative years of experience serving Nashville citizens, we are confident that our joint efforts can help solve our community’s growing affordable housing crisis,” the Alliance for an Affordable Nashville said. “Individually, we have served over 50,000 families with our various services and together we will increase that number tenfold. We believe that affordable housing is at the core of an equitable, thriving city and look forward to increasing affordable housing accessibility for all of Nashville’s hard-working citizens.”

