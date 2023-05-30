Murfreesboro Police searching for missing woman

By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 49-year-old woman who was last seen on May 24.

Police say Ila Cynthia McCrary was last seen at New Day Behavioral on South Church Street in Murfreesboro on Wednesday.

McCrary could be headed to Wilson or Williamson County. Police say she drives a black Lexus with tag BHZ9369.

She’s been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person, according to MPD. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Det. Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. (629)201-5514.

