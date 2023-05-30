Murfreesboro Police searching for missing woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 49-year-old woman who was last seen on May 24.

Police say Ila Cynthia McCrary was last seen at New Day Behavioral on South Church Street in Murfreesboro on Wednesday.

McCrary could be headed to Wilson or Williamson County. Police say she drives a black Lexus with tag BHZ9369.

She’s been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing person, according to MPD. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Det. Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. (629)201-5514.

Ila McCrary, 49, was last seen at New Day Behavioral on S. Church St. on May 24. McCrary could be enroute to Wilson or Williamson County. She drives a black Lexus with tag BHZ9369. She has been entered into NCIC as a missing person. Call Det. Julia Cox at (629)201-5514 w/ tips. pic.twitter.com/znkOSWKd3x — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.