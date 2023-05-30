Motorcycle crash closes portion of Ft. Campbell Blvd. in Clarksville

By Amanda Hara
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcycle and vehicle crashed on Ft. Campbell Blvd. around 10:35 p.m. Monday, causing northbound lanes to close near Durrett Drive.

The motorcyclist was taken to Tennova Healthcare but the Clarksville Police Department reported their condition was not immediately known.

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) were called to the scene.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while the scene was processed.

