Man accused of attempted kidnapping to appear in court

Louis Martinez is accused of targeting three women at a park and trail.
Louis Martinez
Louis Martinez(MNPD)
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man accused of trying to kidnap a teenage girl at an Antioch park earlier this month is expected to appear in court.

Louis Martinez, 27, was arrested on May 4. Investigators said he approached a 17-year-old girl walking her dog in William A. Pitts Park. Then he grabbed the girl’s elbow.

The girl said she was frozen with fear.

Previous Coverage
‘I knew if I got to that area, I was going to be good’: 17-year-old escapes kidnapping, assault in Antioch park

Investigators said Martinez kissed her, added his social media account to her phone, and eventually left the park.

The next day, Martinez went back to that same park in Antioch. Metro police said he asked a woman about her dog while following her. Martinez was charged with harassment in connection to that incident.

Previous Coverage
Antioch park attacker now linked to three assault cases

Martinez is also charged with sexual battery for touching a woman inappropriately, according to police. She threw her coffee in his face and ran to her vehicle. This incident happened in December 2020.

Martinez is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

