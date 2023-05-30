Gulch residents concerned ahead of planned 10-hour power outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A planned power outage by the Nashville Electric Service will cut the power to hundreds of people living in a high-rise condominium next weekend.

Residents of Terrazzo said NES told them the outage is anticipated to last up to 10 hours starting the night of June 11.

“[Our management] is going to have to stay overnight and manually let people into the building,” resident John Wilson said.

The power outage will also impact storefront businesses on Division Street. One restaurant told WSMV4 it will likely have to close early Sunday night, on what will likely be a busy night after CMA Fest.

“I mean we have so many restaurants and everything, and I’m sure for them not being able to refrigerate stuff overnight, it probably interrupts business I’m sure,” Wilson said.

NES sent WSMV4 this statement related to the planned power outage:

“The outage is required for a new development located at 915 Division St. Businesses and residents that will be impacted are the Terrazzo building and store fronts along Division Street. NES has directly contacted all residential and commercial businesses that are impacted by this planned outage. It is not our practice to make public specific customers that are going to be without power for specified times as this could pose a security risk for those customers.”

Wilson, who has lived at Terrazzo for six years, is most concerned for his older neighbors who won’t have access to elevators during the outage.

“It’s a pretty hefty stair climb to get down and back,” Wilson said. “I guess they’re just going to have to stay inside and not be able to get out.”

NES is also planning a power outage for an area of Hillsboro Road this Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The Hillsboro outage will take place in the vicinity of 5000 Hillsboro Rd. and impact Covenant School and a nearby apartment complex. NES has coordinated the planned outage with both businesses. The purpose of the outage is to replace two poles that carry a substantial amount of infrastructure for the area. Routine maintenance like this is imperative to complete before any damage occurs. Waiting until it’s too late will create unexpected and even longer outages to complete the necessary repairs. NES crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to minimize the inconvenience caused to customers.”

You can track planned power outages by NES here: https://www.nespower.com/outages/planned-outages/

